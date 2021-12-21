ST. MARYS — Students in fourth through 12th grades in St. Marys Area School District, as well as several staff and faculty members, joined forces to present a collaborative holiday concert to the community Dec. 16.
St. Marys Area High School Choral Director Adam Brooks said the concert, which featured traditional and favorite holiday tunes, included several players from across the school district who contributed in making this concert a success.
“I am so proud to be a teacher in St. Marys,” said Brooks. “A music concert is no easy feat – especially with all sorts of student talent levels, ensembles and pressure to perform in front of an audience.”
Especially, Brooks added, being that this was many students’ very first concert. The show also involved coordinating with three different schools and overall, five music teachers, who rehearsed and directed the music ensembles.
Librarian Ellen Stolarski acted as a “hall monitor,” as well as an instrumentalist on stage, Brooks said. English and Theatre teacher Matt Frank made the lights and stage shine.
“And, he came to work in the control booth for the concert,” Brooks noted. “At the last minute, Mr. Brem came to the rescue and cut out some of the wooden reindeer decorations (we used).”
Mrs. Zimmerman, Mrs. Wendel, Mrs. Wensel and many other teachers also allowed students to leave class to rehearse for the concert, said Brooks.
Ms. Foote with elementary school music and band also stepped in to play, since a SMAHS student was quarantined at the time, he said.
South St. Marys Street Elementary School Principal Chrissy Kuhar “jumped at the chance” to welcome the audience at the beginning, Brooks noted. Information Technology (IT) Coordinator Mike Belovesick also fixed the auditorium projection screen.
American Government and History teacher Mr. Defilippi volunteered to monitor Brooks’ class while he rehearsed with the SSMSES chorus, he said.
A group of guys also helped move Christmas trees, and students in the auditorium study halls helped move big items, as well as set up for the concert.
“I’d say about 100 high school students, and 25-plus employees had some part in preparing or performing for the concert,” Brooks concluded, noting how grateful he is for such a “helpful and caring school community.”