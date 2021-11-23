DuBOIS — It’s “home for the holidays” time in downtown DuBois, starting off with Shop Small Saturday and Brighten the Night.
Shop Small Saturday is Nov. 27, and shopping local is being made easy.
The first-ever Downtown DuBois Inc. Shop Small Event will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Event Center, 2 E. Long Ave., in downtown DuBois.
This year, Downtown DuBois Inc. and Sunny 106 invited vendors to set up for a Christmas shopping opportunity for the area. They include: Steady River, GT’s Custom Framework & Fabrication, Evalyne’s Garden Café, Thompson’s Treasures, Queen of Tarts, Amber’s Nut House, Valley Glass Art, Frantastic Foods, Gretchen Pennington Color Street and more.
As always, Downtown DuBois Inc. and the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce have partnered to offer coupons, samples and information from area small businesses in bags to be handed out to the first 100 shoppers who stop by.
The bags will be handed out for free at the Shop Small Event starting at 9 a.m. until gone.
But that isn’t all that is happening downtown.
The Winkler Gallery of Fine Art and Education, 36 N. Brady St., is hosting its own artists’ open house Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Bethany Evangelical Church, 26 E. Long Ave., will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with tours of its newly remodeled areas of this historical building, a scavenger hunt, refreshments and free public restrooms.
Stores are having sales, and some have opened their doors to crafters to use their space.
“There is a lot going on,” Linda Crandall, president of Downtown DuBois Inc., said. “Stop downtown to visit and see what is available. Downtown DuBois has a lot to offer.”
After this weekend, Downtown DuBois then prepares for the arrival of jolly Old St. Nick. Brighten the Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the DuBois City Memorial Park. It is sponsored by Priority First Federal Credit Union and S&T Bank.
“We will have the lighting of the official DuBois Christmas tree by our friend, Cole Norris,” Crandall said.
There will be carols sung by Tri County Church, a reading of “The Night Before Christmas,” and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus.
It will be a fun night outdoors, so dress accordingly.
“We look forward to seeing everyone,” Crandall said.