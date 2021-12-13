ST. MARYS — After a very mellow 2020 holiday season due to COVID-19, Christmas festivities have been kicked back into full gear at Elk Haven Nursing Home.
Activities Director Kristen Huff said being that last year’s Christmas at Elk Haven wasn’t up to par like it usually is due to COVID-19, it’s exciting that activities are able to return this year.
Several organizations are donating festive Christmas cards to the residents, Huff said. For example, Cub Scout Pack 94 recently visited residents and brought them cards, according to the EHNH Facebook page.
Some residents were also able to take a trip into the community to view Christmas lights.
This year, Elk Haven is also doing a “Christmas gift pass,” said Huff.
“It’s a story about Christmas with words left and right in the story many times,” she explained. “We put everyone in a circle and read the story. When it reads ‘pass gift to left,’ everyone passes to the left, etc.”
The residents very much love this activity, Huff noted.
“They love all the gifts we buy for them to open at the end of the story,” she said.
Elk Haven also offers a special holiday snack for the residents and Christmas music following the game.
Between staff members of the two wings, there will also be a tree-decorating contest, Huff said.
“We are going to have residents decide which tree is best, and the winner receives a pizza party,” she said.
Most recently, residents enjoyed making tie pillows and a pajama-themed day.
Christmas Card fundAlso returning to its tradition is the annual Christmas Card fundraiser, an initiative of the St. Marys chapter of the Catholic Daughters of America organization that benefits EHNH.
Administrator Arlene Anderson said this fundraiser helps staff purchase personalized Christmas gifts for the residents, as well as provide regular activities for them.
The idea of the project is for people in the community to send a public Christmas greeting to friends and relatives, and for each greeting, an amount is donated to EHNH.
Donations may be sent to the Elk Haven Christmas Card Fund, P.O. Box 853, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Follow Elk Haven Nursing Home on Facebook.