KERSEY — Elk County Fair President Jeremy Dorsey was on hand Friday evening to welcome visitors to Holiday Lights at the Fair, which is taking place from Dec. 16-23 from 6-9 p.m. There is no admission for the drive-thru event, but donations are welcome and will benefit both the Elk County Fair and the Salvation Army Center of Elk County.
Dorsey commented that the display has grown each year, and there are 14 local businesses and organizations represented this year, including St. Marys Area Snowmobile Association, The Salvation Army, the Elk County Farm Bureau, Kennedy Signs, Lilies in the Valley Flower and Tuxedo Shop, Elk County Fair Queens, Muccio Transportation, First Commonwealth Bank, ABATE, Chad A. Lilley Full Septic Services, Church of the Nazarene of Ridgway, Elk County Fair, Elk County 4H and S.E. Rodich Excavating.
“We’re running a contest for the best display as voted on by the public. The winner will be announced through the fair’s Facebook page and will be displayed at the 2023 fair,” said Dorsey.
There will also be a “Holiday Lights at the Fair” sign up sheet to promote the Christmas 2023 event.