KERSEY — The 2021 “Holiday Lights at the Fair” display debuted this past weekend at the Elk County Fairgrounds in Kersey.
The initiative, in its second year, is a joint effort involving the Ridgway Salvation Army and Elk County Fair.
The lights were first debuted in 2020 during the pandemic, bringing a safe way for community members and families to view the holiday cheer from their vehicles. The displays are created by local organizations, businesses, clubs, etc.
The first year raised more than $10,000, split between the Salvation Army and the fair, said Brandy Hollobaugh of the Elk County Fair board, and more than 1,000 cars came through.
This year’s theme is “Unstoppable Christmas,” and there are 17 different displays, said Jeremy Dorsey, Elk County Fair Board president.
The displays will be up for viewing for six nights total. Despite the rainy weather, over the weekend of Dec. 17, Dorsey said there was still a great turnout.
Those who missed their chance to drive through this past weekend can do so after the Christmas holiday Sunday, Dec. 26 through Tuesday, Dec. 28 from 6-9 p.m.
Donations are accepted at the gate and benefit the Ridgway Salvation Army and Elk County Fair. Viewers may drive around the displays as much as they’d like.