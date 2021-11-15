KERSEY — The Ridgway Salvation Army and Elk County Fair have again partnered to brighten up the community this holiday season, offering “Unstoppable Christmas” light displays at the Kersey fairgrounds.
Brandy Hollobaugh of the Elk County Fair Board said “Holiday Lights at the Fair” went very well in its first year in 2020.
“The fair board was very impressed with the attendance turnout from the community,” she said.
More than $10,000 was raised, which was split between the Ridgway Salvation Army and the Elk County Fair, she said.
The idea for this initiative came about to bring something different to the residents, while staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers are seeking any and all businesses, clubs, churches, organizations, groups, teams and individuals who would like to assemble their own display, Hollobaugh said. An entry fee of $25 will reserve a 25-foot-wide spot to decorate.
“Everyone involved is hoping to see many more displays set up,” she said.
According to Maj. Ron Heimbrock of the RSA, more than 1,000 cars came through to view the lights last year.
This year’s theme is “Unstoppable Christmas.”
“As an undercurrent of COVID threatens to take Christmas away, you can help others hold on to the hope and peace of Christmas by setting up your own display,” the RSA press release says.
This is a great chance for clubs, organizations, businesses, schools and churches to show off their holiday creativity through a Christmas display.
The display takes place Dec. 17-19 and Dec. 26-28 from 6-9 p.m.
“This is a great way to promote who you are and spread Christmas spirit,” said Heimbrock.
For more information on “Holiday Lights at the Fair,” interested parties can contact Heimbrock at 814-772-0485 or ronald.heimbrock@usesalvationarmy.org, or the ECF board at ecfairinc@outlook.com.