KERSEY — Participants are still encouraged to help light up the Elk County Fairgrounds for the holidays this year, and have until Thursday to sign up.
“Holiday Lights at the Fair” is in its third year, an initiative of the Elk County Fair and Elk County Salvation Army Service Center that was started during the pandemic, offering a safe way for community members and families to view some holiday cheer from their vehicles.
The drive-thru event will take place at the fairgrounds in Kersey Dec. 16-23 from 6-9 p.m.
Attendees can also vote for their favorite display throughout the event.
The 2021 display featured 12 festive displays, created by local organizations, businesses, individuals, etc., said ECF Board Treasurer Rita Gerber.
So far, around 11 participants have signed up this year, free of charge.
“We decided not to charge for set up this year,” she said. “The winner of the ‘Best Light Display’ will have their business or name displayed at the fair.”
There will also be a mailbox for children to put their “letters to Santa” in, Gerber noted.
For more information or to sign up to participate, email ecfairinc@outlook.com or text 814-512-0892. Visit Elk County Fair on Facebook.