KERSEY — Members of the Fox Township Senior Center have been busy making peanut butter and coconut Easter eggs.
This is their most popular and major fundraiser for center activities for the year, having sold between 400 and 500 dozen eggs in previous years, according to Deanne McAfoose, who coordinates the egg making for the center.
“I have a wonderful crew,” she said. “They are dependable, and they enjoy the fellowship while they work.”
The cost of ingredients for the eggs has increased this year, but they have been able to price the eggs reasonably at $11 per dozen, or $6 for half of a dozen. The last day to order the eggs is March 20, and pick up will be on April 4-5 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the center at 365 Main St. in Kersey. To place an order, call 814-885-8111.
The Fox Township Senior Center Director is Diana Streich, who has been in that position for almost a year.
“It’s the members who determine what activities they want at the center. We work together as a team, and it’s been a really pleasant experience getting to know people,” said Streich.
Activities at the center include corn hole, live music, bingo, cinch tournaments, health screenings and information, exercise, book club, and other special events. Citizens aged 60 and above are welcome to join.