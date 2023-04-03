RIDGWAY — A windy spring day brought many families to the Ridgway Firemen’s Lot on North Broad Street for the Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, sponsored by the Awakening Alliance Church. It didn’t take long for the large group of enthusiastic children to find the 10,000 eggs that had been hidden there.
The Easter Egg Hunt was one of the many activities during Ridgway’s annual Hop and Shop celebration that day –an event held in conjunction with the opening of trout season and the debut of the Elk County Trout-A-Thon.
Children could also have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny at the gazebo on the courthouse lawn, and have their face painted at the Salvation Army Elk County Service Center on Main Street.
Also taking place that day was the Historic Tour of Hope and Homes. The guided walking tour started at the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center. Proceeds will benefit the Flower Program.
Roberta Buehler, executive director of the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce, commented, “We always have a great turnout. Even last year when it rained, we still had a nice crowd. People in this town enjoy coming out and having fun.”
The events at the Salvation Army were also well attended, according to director Hope Weichman.
“People were waiting outside already at a.m. There has been a steady attendance all day,” she said during the event. “We were fortunate enough to have a significant donation made to us by Walmart. We took advantage of that to offer people the opportunity to come in and fill a bag for $5 with all new summer clothing, shoes, and some kitchen items. With the increasing cost of everything, we feel this will really make a difference in people’s lives.
“Any money raised today stays in Elk County and goes back into the community. We have a local teenager here, and she’s doing face painting for a free will donation. We partnered with the Nazarene Church here in Ridgway, and they are doing the hot dog sales. It’s been a collaborative effort.”