RIDGWAY — House to Home, a resale store focused on making a positive impact on communities, has recently expanded and opened a location in Ridgway.
Ashley Hoover, store manager of both the DuBois and Ridgway House to Home locations, said people donate gently-used items every day that have the chance to help make dreams come true.
The Ridgway store, located in the back of Tri County Church (TCC) on Center Street, opened Jan. 24, said Hoover.
What separates it from the rest, she said, is the clothing closet it offers.
Many know HTH as the former furniture bank at Lezzer Lumber in DuBois, an effort of HTH’s parent company Square One Community, which also has a mattress grant program in partnership with Miller Home Furniture and Mattress, said Hoover.
The DuBois HTH location on West Long Avenue opened in February 2021. There are now three stores, including one in Altoona.
“People are still learning we are here,” Hoover said of the DuBois shop.
According to Square One Community’s website, these stores are a resource that help people go from “surviving to thriving.”
The clothing closet idea came about when Cinderella’s Closet in Kane closed, said Hoover, and there was a need in the area. The Ridgway HTH shop offers everyday clothing, formal attire, prom gowns, special occasion clothing and more.
The same as with furniture, small appliances and home goods, anyone can donate clothing, as long as its in decent condition, said Hoover. Children and Youth Services and CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse) also refer domestic violence victims and people in need to the clothing closet.
The overall goal of HTH is to make these items affordable for as many people as possible, and, to help those who lose everything in a tragedy, such as a house fire or a flood.
Following the apartment building fire that occurred in Falls Creek in May of 2021, someone purchased enough furniture for one of the families as they started over, Hoover said as an example.
Some may not be aware that the DuBois resale store has two floors, also offering beds and home decor items like lamps, picture frames, holiday decorations and plant arrangements. HTH accepts box springs and mattresses in decent condition as well. The store is presented in an extremely clean, organized and positive light.
“Everything is sterilized the minute it comes in,” Hoover added.
Just because an item may be used, she added, doesn’t mean it isn’t what someone may be looking for.
She has also seen her fair share of vintage and antique items come in over the years, such as an original record player and sewing machine tables.
Hoover herself is a bit of a “jack of all trades,” who has a sewing kit and aims to spruce up some of the furniture pieces that come in.
HTH is also partnered with SAM (Service Access and Management) in DuBois, said Hoover.
“We try to reach more people who are trying to get back on their feet,” she said.
The Ridgway store is currently open on Tuesdays from noon-6 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 4-7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the Facebook page.
For more information, visit House to Home (Ridgway, PA) and House to Home (DuBois, PA) on Facebook and www.sq1housetohome.com.