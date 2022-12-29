Given the severe winter weather and frigid temperatures that have swept across the state recently, animal advocates in the Tri-County area are reminding people to follow the letter of the law when it comes to properly caring for animals kept outdoors.
Jefferson County Humane Officer Debbie McAndrew has spent around 13 years helping neglected and abused animals find the treatment and justice they deserve.
McAndrew likes to abide by the saying, “There is no bad call to me, (when it’s) concerning an animal concern.”
Those who regularly keep their dog tethered outdoors should be aware of the legal standards, including legitimate shelter, food and water sources, that are required of them, said McAndrew.
McAndrew references Section 5532 of Title 18, Act 10, which addresses the ill treatment of animals.
The dog must have “access to clean and sanitary shelter, which will protect the animal against inclement weather and preserve the animal’s body heat and keep it dry,” the law says.
In the winter, the dog house/shelter needs straw — not blankets or hay. Hay actually holds water, and blankets will freeze, McAndrew said, reciting the quote “Straw is for shelter; hay is for horses.”
Some also reference “Libre’s Law,” an animal cruelty law in Pennsylvania that states a dog cannot remain outside for more than 30 minutes if the temperature is above 90 degrees, or drops below 32 degrees. This applies only to tethered dogs.
McAndrew conducts “drive-bys” when she receives a call concerning a dog kept outdoors. Any that don’t have the proper shelter/necessities are placed under a watch, and the owner is made aware of the changes that need to take place for the dog to remain in their care, and to avoid criminal citations or charges.
In the case of the animal being in danger of imminent death, McAndrew will conduct what she calls a “warrantless seize,” and take the animal from the owner directly to a veterinarian.
The dog must be able to retain body heat. The dog house must be weather proof, with no cracks, full of straw and have a flap to protect the animal from the wind. McAndrew recommends buying an old carpet remnant for a “flap” on the dog house.
The dog also needs an increase in calories to stay warm. Owners should purchase an electric water dish to keep the bowl heated and provide a reliable water source.
Many people also care for outdoor and feral cats.
“It’s very easy to make a cat shelter,” McAndrew said.
A simple “do it yourself (DIY)” outdoor cat shelter involves putting a Styrofoam cooler inside of a plastic tote, cutting holes in the tote and then filing the cooler with straw.
Humane calls in Jefferson County were very quiet throughout the recent winter storm, which McAndrew was grateful for. Prior to this weather, she had already approached a select few pet owners with concerns as a diligent “warning.”
“Our numbers in Jefferson County are minimal. We have very diligent people out there who call me,” she said.
Follow “Jefferson County Pa. Humane Control” on Facebook. To reach McAndrew, message the Facebook page or email debbiemc81@verizon.net.