ST. MARYS — A Huntingdon man is facing several drug charges after he allegedly led police on a pursuit and was apprehended with 70 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle.
Marcus Cory McCoy, 37, is charged with flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment and criminal use of a communication facility, both felonies in the third degree; two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; fleeing to attempt to elude an officer; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Dec. 28.
City of St. Marys Police Department officers were patrolling on Dec. 16 on Washington Street when they reportedly saw a red Ford Ranger pull into the driveway of a house known to be involved in alleged drug activity. Police followed the vehicle on West Creek Road after it left the residence, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
It became apparent that the driver allegedly knew police were following the vehicle, and they began repeatedly braking. The Ford Ranger’s left turn signal was activated, and it immediately performed a U-turn, a violation of turning signals and required movements, police said. The vehicle then allegedly took off at a high rate of speed. The driver appeared to be a man with short hair and a thin build.
Police continued to pursue the vehicle, which was allegedly passing in a no-passing zone on Windfall Road, and accelerated into the oncoming traffic lane before turning on a private/dirt road. The pursuit continued until the Ford Ranger crashed head-on into a tree, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The driver then allegedly fled on foot, and was eventually taken into custody, and identified as McCoy, who reportedly had a DUI-suspended license and was wanted by Pennsylvania State Parole.
McCoy was searched and found to be in possession of a syringe. He also indicated that a few ounces of methamphetamine and a few grams of fentanyl were in the truck, according to the affidavit of probable cause. McCoy’s wallet contained a gram of methamphetamine, a white glassine bag and $60. A black bag and cell phone were also identified in the vehicle.
K9 Officer Nando reportedly alerted to the odors of illegal drugs when deployed to the Ford Ranger. While at the COSMP station, McCoy reportedly admitted to selling and using drugs, and said he had communicated with a woman prior to arriving in St. Marys, whom he intended to deliver drugs to.
As a result of the search warrant, it was found that McCoy was in possession of 70 grams of methamphetamine, 1.7 grams of fentanyl, a cell phone and $10, as well as a digital scale, Ziploc bag packaging material and syringes, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
McCoy’s preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 8 at Jacob’s office.