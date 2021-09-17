DuBOIS — HW Book Peddlers has opened in the DuBois Mall, in the same space occupied by Bradley’s Book Outlet for eight years.
Owner Victoria Haid of Reynoldsville, an avid reader and the former senior store manager/whole-sale book buyer for Bradley’s, said she couldn’t bear the thought of the book store closing, as it did July 31 of this year. So, when Bradley’s Owner Mike Paper offered her the chance to buy it, it seemed like fate.
“I took a huge leap of faith,” she said. “I wasn’t willing to let it go. For myself and my community, I didn’t want to see it close.”
If it wasn’t for the regular Bradley’s customers, said Haid, she wouldn’t have taken the plunge. They gave her the faith and encouragement she needed to take over.
“It’s my dream job to be surrounded by books,” she noted.
HW Book Peddlers will be hosting its grand opening this Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., where attendees will have the chance to meet the local book peddlers, try samples from The Winery at Wilcox, coffee and snacks from Gourmet Kitchen and win some prizes.
The name “HW” comes from the initials of Haid’s father and grandson.
Haid also had a GoFundMe page for about six months, which raised $10,000 to help purchase the store. Not only did local regular customers donate, but so did best-selling authors, said Haid.
Being that HW Book Peddlers is in the same location as Bradley’s is a bonus, she said, since it built a great customer base. The mall also receives its out-of-town customers, being that it’s located off of Interstate 80. Bradley’s also gained many regulars from surrounding areas, such as Ridgway, that may not have a book store of their own.
Local authors can also consign and sell their books at HW Book Peddlers, said Haid, and host book signings there.
She plans to continue an event for “World Harry Potter Book Night” in February, something Haid started working at Bradley’s, where there is Harry Potter merchandise, games, scavenger hunts and more. About 300 people attended the event in 2019.
Haid also hopes to host another author expo, welcoming in authors from other areas. There is also a book club held at the store once a month.
HW Book Peddlers opened Aug. 13, following small changes like the wallpaper, painting and incorporating soft lounge chairs and a table and activities for children, said Haid, as well as opening up the space and making it “welcoming.”
Haid bought the Bradley’s collection, too, and has been picking new stock tailored to the local market, such as books that particularly sell well in this region. She has greatly expanded the Christian fiction, new age and young adult book sections, and is incorporating more updated merchandise and things like educational toys and jigsaw puzzles.
The staff at the store are not just clerks and cashiers, said Haid, they are all avid readers and booksellers.
“I enjoy helping customers find books and recommending books – getting them to read outside of their comfort zone,” she said.
When recommending a certain author to a customer, Haid will sometimes even take the customer’s photo and send it to the author themselves.
Behind the counter, there are also “employee pick shelves,” which display books staff members have read and recommend.
Customers can often be seen coming into the store and saying “Thank you” to Haid and staff for staying open, with phrases like “We are so glad you’re here.”
For more information, follow HW Book Peddlers on Facebook or call 814-371-7500.