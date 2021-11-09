ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation is encouraging the community to lace up their ice skates for winter, as the ice rink was successfully installed at Benzinger Park on Saturday.
City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider said the ice rink will now be located in the back parking lot at Benzinger Park, rather than in the basketball court.
A schedule will be set up for the rink, she said, as often as weather is permitting.
“We would also like to add a few opportunities for arts and crafts, but that is to be determined,” Schneider said.
Similarly to 2021, Parks and Recreation and St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce will again be partnering to run the concession stand this winter.
Given that 2020 was the first year for using the new ice rink, Schneider said attendance was high.
“We would like to expand the rink as years go on, but that is all determined on funding,” she noted.
The ice rink was installed by volunteers of the Crystal Fire Department of St. Marys, including Brian Gallagher, Ken Widow, Joe Simbeck, Joe Pistner, Jake Lenze, Greg Gebauer, Tyler Man, Jeff Mahaney and Nathan Yost, as well as community volunteer Troy Feldbauer, said Schneider.
The parking lot at Benzinger will be unavailable until the rink is removed in April, according to the COSM Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page. The committee will continue to keep the public updated on the rink and when it’s ready for use, the post says, and asks that people refrain from stepping on it.
“We will be working this winter to remove snow and ice from the paved pathways throughout the park to make it safer for our walkers,” the Facebook post says.
There are plenty of volunteering opportunities with St. Marys Parks and Recreation, and people are encouraged to call if they are interested. For more information, call Schneider at 814-781-1718, etx. 732.
“We are looking forward to another great winter season, and are hopeful that the weather holds up for us,” she concluded.