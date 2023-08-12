DuBOIS — Identical twins Gabby and Maddy Orzechowski do everything together, including finishing at the very top of their 2023 DuBois Area High School class.
Out of 245 students, Gabby ranked No. 1 in her class, and Maddy, No. 2, based on final “weighted GPA rankings,” confirmed DAHS Principal Chuck Pasternak. Each had over a 4.0 GPA and graduated summa cum laude.
The Orzechowski twins, 18, are the very best of friends. They will be moving in, as roommates of course, at Penn State University in State College Aug. 17, where both will major in veterinary and biomedical sciences. Both girls are 20 credits ahead, too, after taking classes at Penn State DuBois while in high school.
While students at DAHS, the twins played basketball and softball, and were both in the National Honor Society. They even recalled switching uniforms on one occasion, playing a joke on their softball teammates.
The recognition for placing in the top two spots in their class is very fulfilling, they said.
“We always put our school work first,” Gabby said, noting their dedication to their studies over the years.
“It’s rewarding, because we worked for it,” added Maddy.
The twins are basically together 24/7, they said, even sharing clothes and watching the same shows. They also enjoy doing puzzles together, and have always studied as a pair and motivated one another.
The girls have passed on their knowledge, too, helping others in school with their homework.
Other people “seeing double,” and some long stares are things the twins say they are used to. Both tall and blonde with green/blue eyes, it’s not often that people can tell them apart. People will often remember them, they said, by what color shirts they are wearing.
In terms of their personalities, people tend to say that Gabby is more vocal, while Maddy has a great sense of humor and is always laughing at the little things.
Both Gabby and Maddy always wanted to go into the medical field, they said, and have had a passion for animals their entire lives. After job shadowing at the Animal Hospital of DuBois, both said they “just knew” it was the career they wanted to pursue.
The twins are excited to embark on their latest adventure together, carrying on the Penn State alumni tradition in their family. They will have the same schedule of classes, navigating the campus together, and are eager to make new friends.