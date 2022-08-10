Idle Acres Pottery Studio at DuBois Area Farmers Market
Buy Now

Idle Acres Pottery Studios, featuring the work of LeAnn DeCarli (shown) and Crystal Sayers, is one of the new vendors at the DuBois Area Farmers Market held every Saturday morning through Oct. 8 in downtown DuBois.

 Elaine Haskins

DuBOIS — While a farmers market is a place where farmers come together to sell produce directly to consumers, usually off the back of their trucks, the weekly DuBois Area Farmers Market is also a great place to find unique homemade items such as pottery.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos