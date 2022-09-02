JOHNSONBURG — The 2022 Northwestern Pennsylvania Drug Summit drew a crowd, both in-person and via livestream, to the Johnsonburg Fire Hall on the evening of Aug. 31, also known as International Overdose Awareness Day.
U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania Cindy K. Chung delivered welcoming remarks, stressing the importance of this event and seeing such a great public turnout. She also thanked all of the representatives from law enforcement agencies, district attorney offices and others who attended.
It is especially fitting, Chung had said, that the summit was held on International Overdose Awareness Day, which began in 2001 in Australia. It has since grown to be recognized worldwide.
In 2021, 107,662 people in the U.S. died of a drug overdose, Chung said.
“We know 67 percent of those deaths were due to synthetic opioids like fentanyl,” she said.
A major issue in western Pennsylvania, heroin use also remains high and in steady demand, Chung said.
“The pandemic created struggles for our communities, and for people struggling with substance abuse,” she continued. “These challenges require us to work harder than ever before.”
Chung said they are working to identify the sources of the drugs to prosecute distributors. There are also many new tools and techniques available as far as treatment goes.
Elk Co. Detective Gregg McManus was a speaker as well, on behalf of himself and Elk County District Attorney Tom Coppolo, who could not attend the summit.
Clearfield Co. District Attorney Ryan Sayers and state Rep. Mike Armanini were speakers, as well as Elk County Commissioner Joe Daghir. Armanini noted that they are working “very diligently” in Harrisburg in regards to passing laws concerning this topic.
Sayers stressed that it’s important to have programs on breaking the cycle of addiction, educating the public on what they can do to help law enforcement go after drug traffickers and to help family members and friends addicted to drugs.
Daghir talked about the developments he has seen throughout the years in combatting drug trafficking and substance abuse, with the area now having evidence-based programs, state and federal monies and dedicated professionals and organizations like The Mecca-Mann Mission. When he asked the audience to raise a hand if they knew of a family or a loss of a loved from SUD (substance use disorder), nearly everyone did.
More than one speaker addressed the significance of implementing LETI (Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative) in Elk County last year as well.
Steve Denhup, intelligence supervisor with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), talked about the “one pill can kill” program, and the most common counterfeit pills – Oxycontin, Adderall and Xanax – showing both authentic and counterfeit photos of pills.
Recommended Video
He also addressed the Mexican cartels that “dominate the drug trade” right now, as well as how easily accessible “fake pills” are through social media, e-commerce platforms and just by having a smartphone. He also showed popular emojis that signify drug codes.
Those wanting to learn more can visit www.dea.gov/onepill.
A closer look at the local impact
Zachary Moran, with the Pennsylvania State Police Troop C’s Criminal Investigation Unit, highlighted the seriousness of crystal methamphetamine in the area.
“Almost all of the meth we are seeing in Elk and Clearfield counties is coming straight from the cartel,” he said.
“Super” meth labs are also now being found in towns and cities, and not outdoors. Methamphetamine used to test around 39 percent pure, and is now testing 98-100 percent pure, Moran had said.
Methamphetamine and fentanyl coming into this area is likely coming from Pittsburgh or Erie.
Moran stressed “the seriousness” of the strength substances like strength of fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin that law enforcement is seeing nowadays.
Elk Co. Coroner Michelle Muccio-Krise elaborated on each person’s genetic makeup and how this impacts them in terms of the potency of drugs they ingest, which can drastically impact one person more than another.
Muccio-Krise said she started to see drug overdose deaths change drastically in Elk County in 2017, with six overdose deaths. Then, there were nine in 2018, six of them from fentanyl; five in 2020, three of them from fentanyl; and in 2021, there were 13 drug-related deaths, 12 from fentanyl, meaning 92 percent of the deaths in Elk County in 2021 were related to fentanyl. To date in 2022, there have been seven overdose deaths in the county, said Muccio-Krise.
There was also a panel composed of addiction survivors, public health and treatment professionals and others who spoke to attendees.
One of the panelists, with the first name of Rob, said he is a business owner in St. Marys and has been active in recovery and clean for 14 years. Most of his life, he said, he was a drug addict in the area, and was in and out of jail.
It took him many attempts to get clean, and people being patient with him and supporting him, he said.