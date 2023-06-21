RIDGWAY — The 20th annual Strawberry Festival was well attended on June 16 in the St. Leo Church Social Hall in Ridgway.
The event is one of the Elk County Historical Society’s major fundraisers, with proceeds benefiting its general fund. Last year, some of the funds were used to replace the roof of the historical society’s Victorian-era building on Center Street.
According to Bob Imhof, Elk County Historical Society board member, “We also support Decker’s chapel in St. Marys as one of our sub projects. We’ve also been working on digitizing newspapers and other records. I will do the updates when we get the discs from the Ridgway Record office. I serve as one of the computer persons for the society.”
The fresh strawberry shortcakes started with biscuits made by Joey’s Bakery, generously covered with strawberries, whipped cream and ice cream all donated by Elk County Foods and served by volunteers from the historical society. Hamburgers and hot dogs were also available. Additional fund raisers were a 50/50 raffle, basket raffles and sales of T-shirts.