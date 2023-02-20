ST. MARYS — In its 57th year and still growing, the 2023 St. Marys Rotary Club’s annual auction will be taking place at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.
The auction takes place in the club’s Erie Avenue Project Gifts for Elk County building, and is broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube through the The River 989.
In 2020, the club debuted a new way for bidders to participate, through an online platform, which has been very successful and offered a more convenient option, said Secretary Vern Kreckel.
The fundraiser has seen an increase in participation since implementing the online option for bidders, said Kreckel. In the last four to five years, club members have made improvements that have streamlined the auction, such as them being able to use credit cards as well.
The auction typically has around 400 items to award to bidders and something for everyone, said Kreckel, ranging from gift cards to tools, housewares, automotive items, furniture, and the list goes on and on.
With decades of tradition under its belt, the auction was started as a radio auction in 1967. Club members used a chalkboard to organize all of the items, said Kreckel. It’s interesting to look back on the memories, such as when two automobiles were auctioned off back in the day.
This is the SMRC’s big event each year, said Kreckel. Many people “overbid” on items, and the remaining funds are left for donations, which the club very much appreciates.
Club members are blown away by the community’s generosity for the auction each year, he said, noting the items received from multiple donors all over town, including businesses, individuals and more. It is truly a community effort.
“We are grateful for all of the businesses who have supported us over the years,” said Kreckel.
To register, participants can call 814-834-2241 or visit www.theriver989.com to receive a PIN number.