DuBOIS — Daniel Kalgren, commander of District 22 Department of Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars, was the main speaker at Thursday’s annual observance of Veterans Day at the DuBois VFW Post 813.
Initially, Kalgren talked about the VFW.
“I’m sure a lot of these things apply in other veterans organizations, but I know the VFW, so I’m going to speak about them,” said Kalgren. “When you travel around the United States, you’ll see VFW posts everywhere.”
Kalgren noted that there are 6,278 posts worldwide.
“These establishments aren’t just bars,” said Kalgren. “They are homes to some of the greatest Americans that have ever lived — those that serve the country honorably in combat theaters.”
Once a month, Kalgren said, VFW posts have a meeting where they discuss post business and general VFW business.
“Ideas from these meetings go to the district and then to the state, and then finally on toward national, where they can be presented before Congress,” he said.
The VFW is responsible for many things — the VA healthcare system, the GI Bill, veterans’ homes, as well as the financial assistance to veterans and their family members.
“The list could go on and on, but it all starts at each one of these 6,278 posts,” said Kalgren. “That being said, the VFW needs new members. The VFW’s evolved over the years. Last night, I had a conversation with a Marine, that when he got back from Vietnam, that the VFW said that they didn’t want the Vietnam veterans, but that’s not the anymore. The VFW is proud to have any veteran of a foreign war in our ranks. And so I would like to personally invite any veteran of a war to come join our great organization. And I’d also like to congratulate post 813 on our 100th anniversary.”
Kalgren also talked about “the dark part of being a veteran,” which is veteran suicide.
“When you’re overseas in the combat zone, you’ll see and hear things that will stick with you for the rest of your life,” said Kalgren. “Because of that, our veterans may have left the war, but the war may never leave them. We’ve all heard that 22 vets a day commit suicide. And until that number reaches zero, we need to keep fighting.”
Kalgren, who spent four years in the U.S. Marines and five years in the U.S. Army and served twice in Iraq, said when he got home, he personally didn’t know how to cope with many things.
“Like many veterans, I turned to drinking and other things. It seemed to help, as it normally does when you start out,” said Kalgren. “But all it did was make the problem way worse and it compounded things.”
Eventually, Kalgren said he went to therapy at the VA and started talking to a counselor.
“I never really said a whole lot, but my therapist gave me the tools to work through a lot of the issues,” he said. “If you go in there, you don’t have to talk to them. You just have to listen, and they will help you through what you need. And once I gained all these tools, I was starting to live my life the way I wanted. I eventually stopped drinking. And with the help of my family and friends, I have been able to live mostly how I like to. I’ve been able to cope through a lot of things that I had to deal with.”
In a message to all veterans, Kalgren said, “there’s no shame in reaching out for help. There’s no shame of going to therapy. There’s no shame in taking medicine to help you. So if you’re having thoughts of suicide, reach out to somebody. Call your parents, talk to your wife, call a friend, go to the VA. You can call me. I will listen.”
With the holidays approaching, Kalgren also talked about Toys for Tots, a program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.
“With the ongoing pandemic and people still out of work, there’s never been a more important time to donate toys to Toys for Tots,” said Kalgren. “We as a community need to step up to make sure no kids wake up at Christmas without a gift under the tree. All of your donations in Clearfield County stay in Clearfield County. If you see a box at a store, put a toy in, just to help somebody out. That’s always guaranteed to put a smile on the face of a child on Christmas.”
Ben Cramer, DuBois American Legion Post 17 second vice commander and chaplain, provided the invocation and the closing remarks.
“Veterans Day is here, the day we remember all those willing to fight for our rights and freedoms,” said Cramer. “Men and women of our military put everything on the line for our country. Generation after generation has stood up and said, we have your back. As a nation, we need to say to those men and women that we have your back as well. The veterans have our back ... with open eyes and hearts, they signed up for or were drafted and did not run from military service. In one way or another, they said this country is worth fighting for.
“The sacrifices that have been made need much more than just our gratitude,” said Cramer. “We need to make sure the healthcare they’ve earned is not polarized by politics and mandates, the education they earned is not bogged down by bureaucracy. As a country, we are going to disagree on many things. Hopefully the one thing we can agree on is our veterans have earned and deserve our gratitude and support. Thank you for attending today and thank you to all of the veterans here and across the nation. And always remember, we have your back.”
Clearfield County Commissioners John Sobel, Tony Scotto and Dave Glass were also in attendance.
“For more than 200 years, men and women in this nation and put themselves in harm’s way to support and defend the nation and the people that they love, and that’s the secret strength to America and that’s what will always cause America to be a model of freedom to the world,” said Sobel. “I know we’ve gotten so used to saying thanks to our veterans, sometimes it gets so routine, it’s almost like someone saying, ‘bless you’ when someone sneezes, but even with that in mind, on behalf of the Clearfield County Commissioners, we sincerely thank you for your service, because you’ve given us the greatest gift that one can give, and that’s our freedom.”
Benediction was provided by VFW Post 813 Chaplain Paul Sprague, who was also the master of ceremonies, and Boy Scout Troop 36 led the Pledge of Allegiance while the Freedom Singers, under the direction of Eloise Kosko, performed patriotic songs. City of DuBois Mayor Ed Walsh read the Veterans Day proclamation.
Special guests recognized during the program included Gold Star Mother Karen Perry and DuBois/Susquehanna Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution DuBois-Susquehanna Chapter representatives, Regent Elaine Knarr and Treasurer Janet Styche.
There was a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps” to departed comrades by the VFW Honor Guard and DuBois Area Honor Guard.
Those attending were then invited to enjoy a free lunch provided by the VFW Auxiliary.