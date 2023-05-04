DuBOIS — The inaugural DuBois Dessert Crawl is kicking off on Monday, May 8, serving up sweet treats and support for area dessert shops through May 22.
Lauren Johnson, owner/founder of Queen of Tarts Bakery in DuBois, said the goal is to make this an annual event that benefits both local businesses and the community. And, after all, who doesn’t love dessert?
The DuBois Dessert Crawl will take place across several different dessert shops:
- Dan Smith’s Candies
- Hockman Candy
- Kaysi Cakes
- The Meadows Original Frozen Custard
- Over the Top
- Sweet Adventure Ice Cream
- Queen of Tarts Bakery
Johnson, a DuBois native who formerly resided in New York City, said she very much enjoyed participating in different events while she lived there, including coffee, pub and bakery crawls.
“With so many amazing local businesses in our community, it occurred to me that there’s no reason why we can’t have a similar event here in DuBois,” she said.
Then, Johnson said she recently saw a friend organizing a coffee crawl in Blair County, and requested some tips from her on how to organize her own crawl.
“This event is great for both the community and local businesses alike, because it has the potential to expose customers to new dessert destinations they may not have tried before,” said Johnson. “It’s a great way to showcase all of the amazing and talented local bakeries and sweet shops we have, while also providing something fun for members of the community to do with their friends and family.”
In addition, a portion of Dessert Crawl proceeds will be donated to the First Class Children’s Foundation –an organization Johnson says “has done some amazing things to support local schools and children” in the community.
Each punch card purchased for the Dessert Crawl costs $40, and entitles participants to one treat at each location, said Johnson.
The list of items includes:
- A mini cookie gift bag from Queen of Tarts
- Cupcake or macaron from Kaysi Cakes
- Chocolate covered blackberries or raspberries from Hockman Candy
- An affogato from The Meadows Frozen Custard
- A baby grizzly from Over the Top
- Four candy bars of choice from Dan Smith’s Candies
- Frozen or regular strawberry bubble lemonade, or a waffle donut sundae from Sweet Adventure Ice Cream
Punch cards can be purchased in person at Queen of Tarts Bakery –2 W. Park Ave., Suite 2, in DuBois –or online at www.queenoftartsbakery.com.
Follow Queen of Tarts on Facebook for updates.