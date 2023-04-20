RIDGWAY — Following a brief Elk County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, the inaugural raising of the Elk County flag was held during a ceremony in front of the courthouse.
Many local, county and state representatives and interested citizens, were in attendance as Commissioner Fritz Lecker opened with the invocation, followed by Stephen Bagley playing “America” on the bagpipes. Local veteran Fred Peters led those in attendance in the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
County historian Bob Imhoff presented a brief history of Elk County, noting that April 18, 1843, was the date that Elk County was first incorporated.
Designers Martin Dornisch and Stephen Bagley displayed the flag and explained the basic symbolism of the gold elk within the gold outline of the county against a background of blue, because blue and gold are Pennsylvania’s colors. The background is red, and the date in old English script is white, making red, white, and blue representing our citizenship in the nation.
Bagley commented, “We would like to thank Joe, Fritz, and Matt for including us as central players in this historic event. And it is our hope that this flag will be an enduring symbol of Elk County for at least another 180 years and for generations to come.”
Commissioner Matt Quesenberry then read Resolution 2023-01, signed by the commissioners in January, adopting a county flag:
- “Whereas Martin Dornisch and Stephen Bagley, citizens of the County of Elk, volunteered to create a flag which is emblematic of the history and resources of the county, and,
- Whereas said citizens have created the flag which is attached to this resolution, and have offered to donate the use of their creation to the county, and,
- Whereas the Board of County Commissioners have determined that the formal adoption of the flag will promote community pride and encourage good citizenship within the county,
- Now, therefore be it resolved that the County of Elk adopts the form of the attached flag and designates it as the official flag of the county that will be flown at all official events of county government and at all community events within the county, hereby adopted this 17th day of January, 2023 at a duly constituted public meeting of the Elk County Board of Commissioners.”
Elk County flags were then given to State Rep. Mike Armanini, the Ridgway Police Department, the Elk County Chamber of Commerce, and to a representative of the St. Marys City Council, among others.