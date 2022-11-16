JOHNSONBURG — In a joint effort, the Johnsonburg Chamber of Commerce and the Johnsonburg Community Center will host the inaugural Holiday Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The market will be held at the community center in downtown Johnsonburg.
The JCOC consists of a group of volunteers with little experience in this arena, said Secretary Rachel Kilhoffer, but share a major passion for the town in which they live.
“We are a small group, but (are) enthusiastic about feeding positive energy into our community,” she said.
At a meeting in recent months, members were discussing ideas to bring people into the Johnsonburg community, said Kilhoffer. Someone had mentioned the Johnsonburg Holiday Fest event that is held each year.
Johnsonburg Holiday Fest is also held around this time on an annual basis, with this year’s set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Johnsonburg Fire Department on Clarion Road.
“We were saying how successful that (event) has been for several years, and how it brings hundreds of people to our community for that one day,” Kilhoffer continued.
This led into the discussion of having the first Holiday Market, “in the hopes that the people already planning on visiting the well-established Holiday Fest will decide to visit our downtown area,” Kilhoffer said.
Organizers are splitting the table/vendor cost for the event with the JCC, she said.
“As far as any funding the chamber is receiving for this year, we are hoping to break even after advertising expenses,” Kilhoffer noted.
The market welcomes all local vendors.
“We are encouraging community and youth organizations that might want to fundraise as well,” Kilhoffer noted.
Thus far, the market has a mix of crafts, baked goods and jewelry vendors expected to attend.
“The Johnsonburg Chamber of Commerce feels this is a good event for our community to give local, home-based businesses a showcase for their businesses. We also feel that it is a good step to reintroduce our downtown to the community and visitors,” Kilhoffer said.
The hope is that if the market goes well, it becomes an annual event.
Visit the Johnsonburg Community Center and Johnsonburg Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.