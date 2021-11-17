DuBOIS — Incorrect utility bills were mailed to Sandy Township customers on Nov. 8, according to Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
“The corrected statements are being mailed out as soon as possible,” Arbaugh said at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting.
He said if anyone did already pay their bill, any credits or underpayments will be reflected on their November statements.
No penalties will be applied during this period, said Arbaugh.
Arbaugh also provided an update on the Slab Run waterline, where a major leak was found to have been occurring for about two weeks. He said the township crews did repair the leak, and they are estimating it has saved the township approximately 50,000 gallons a day.
The leak, he said, was found right off Route 219 by the railroad tracks just past Doolittle’s Station.
“They still have a minor repair to do on Doolittle’s,” said Arbaugh. “We shut some water off. It should be repaired this week. It’s minor compared to the other one.”