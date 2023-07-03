DuBOIS — Treasure Lake celebrated America in full force during its Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, welcoming large crowds for its long list of annual festivities.
Activities for Treasure Lake property owners and their guests took place all afternoon at the Lakeview Lodge, including food trucks, bounce houses, musical entertainment by local musicians Kurt Thomas and Lonnie Lee and more, said Treasure Lake Property Owners Association (POA) Manager Ed Clark.
Libby Gray and Lori Jesberger from Treasure Lake’s Recreation Committee organized the patriotic boat parade and judged the contestants. The top three winners received prizes, said Marketing Manager for Treasure Lake Amy Dube, including a glass boat hanger and insulated tumblers.
Boats and participants were both decked out in red, white and blue festive decorations, such as balloons, American flags and more.
The fireworks finale finished off the celebration at dusk, something property owners and their guests look forward to all year long.
Clark gave a special “thank you” to the sponsors who help make this event possible, free of charge for residents and guests –Southern Airways, Coldwell Banker Developac Realty, Superior Energy Resources and Waste Management.