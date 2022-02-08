DuBOIS — Many have been making a visit to Infuzed IV Bar on Midway Drive a part of their regular routine to feel “like new.”
Owner Toni Sweeney, a certified health and wellness coach and former nurse of 23 years, said since opening in December, she and other staff members have witnessed some incredible transformations.
Infuzed IV Bar welcomed 407 clients in the month of December alone. There have been several repeat customers.
“Infuzed IV hydration” provides “specially-tailored combinations of essential fluids, electrolytes, vitamins and antioxidants,” according to www.infuzedivbar.com. The fluids, administering essential hydration and vitamins into the body instantly, can offer health benefits like cushioning of the joints, and improving/boosting endurance, mood, energy levels, concentration and focus and mental clarity.
Amid cold and flu season, the super immunity drip has been the biggest seller, said Sweeney, as well as the slim and trim drip, likely for those looking to a New Year’s resolution.
There are also varying levels of memberships that clients can look into, such as the “VIP” membership, where special discounts and packages are offered, as well as “members-only” days.
There are several specials available throughout the month of February, including ones for couples to do together in light of Valentine’s Day.
It’s important to note that Infuzed IV Bar is physician supervised, said Sweeney. Local doctors, such as Dr. Gibson and Dr. Roscoe, have been referring patients there for treatments.
Those short on time, but looking to feel better, can also stop in for a quick injection, such as someone who may have a vitamin D deficiency, Sweeney noted.
Sweeney says they have been seeing many come in who are just getting over an illness, experiencing things like brain fog, low energy levels, hair loss and muscle fatigue.
They have personally seen people come in exhibiting these symptoms who leave feeling highly energized, said Sweeney, as well as staff members Stephanie Walker, Heather Beatty and Lindsay Roudybush.
Walker’s favorite part, she said, is hearing people say how they feel instantly better following a treatment.
They have also welcomed clients of all ages, from those as young as 18 to an 87-year-old man, said Sweeney.
An emotional experience included a visit from someone with severe Lyme disease, a woman who walked into the building using a cane, and walked out with it under her arm, not needing the extra stability. Staff members were “in tears,” said Sweeney, while witnessing this.
Infusions are a good preventative method for people to look into during cold and flu season, as well as during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ahead of spring time, people with allergies can benefit from the allergy drip.
“It’s a breath of fresh air in the nursing world, coming from taking care of the sick all the time to seeing more and more people being proactive with their health before sickness happens,” she said. “That’s what nursing is about – education before sickness.”
The reviews thus far have been very positive, with people often commenting on the cleanliness of the facility and the friendliness of the staff.
Joelle Hoffman-Smith of Punxsutawney, who recently stopped in for her first immunity drip, said after recovering from COVID, she was still experiencing exhaustion and brain fog.
She thought she may as well try Infuzed IV Bar.
“By the time I got home, I felt noticeably energized,” she said. “Within 24 hours, I honestly felt like myself again.”
Hoffman-Smith said she will definitely be returning for another infusion.
“I feel that my body majorly benefited from the fluids and vitamins,” she said.
They seem to be bringing in many people from different areas, too, said Sweeney, including Oil City, Altoona and Butler.
After seeing the popularity of certain treatments, Sweeney has ideas swirling around in her head about new services to incorporate, such as red light saunas. Infuzed IV Bar recently started offering cryoskin therapy, which uses controlled thermic shock technology to destroy fat cells, something it didn’t initially offer in December. Clients can choose from slimming and toning cryo treatments, as well as facials, according to the website.