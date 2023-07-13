Sign up for our daily newsletters here
ST. MARYS — Memorial Park was flooded with St. Marys youth in colorful T-shirts participating in Olympic-themed activities during Inner Park Day on July 5.
This year’s event welcomed around 270 youth, said City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider.
IPD has been happening for more than 15 years.
“This is only my fourth year participating, but it is a true tradition of the St. Marys Recreation Department,” she said.
Besides the Haunted Forest and Light Up Night events, Schneider said this is Parks and Recreation’s largest event of the year.
IPD is an “Olympic-themed” event day, where youth are separated based on their age. They are given a colored T-shirt for the day, and compete against one another in a variety of enjoyable activities.
St. Marys artist Ashley Denio designed and printed all of the shirts this year, Schneider noted.
IPD participants from ages 4-12 participated in an obstacle course, cornhole, tennis, base running, hula hooping, hungry hippos, hockey and shot put.
Next year, said Schneider, IPD will be different in that there will be a separate “Junior Inner Park Day.”
“The day seems to be a bit too long for the younger kids,” she said.
For those who can’t stay and watch the activities, The River 98.9 of St. Marys attends and livestreams the event, while also interviewing kids and staff, Schneider said.
This event is something the community and its children, families and city staff look forward to each year.
“IPD is a tradition, and one that has stuck for many, many years,” Schneider said. “It’s a team building event, and a true testament to what our goals as a department are. Community will always come first.”
Those who would like to contribute to next year’s IPD can donate by calling 814-781-1718, ext. 732, or emailing dschneider@stmaryspa.gov.
COSM Parks and Recreation’s annual sponsorship campaign, which goes out in the fall, is another way for community members to donate and support area programs. They can do so by visiting stmarys.recdesk.com in October-November 2023.