DuBOIS — DuBois City Interim Manager Chris Nasuti provided an update on the forensic audit at this week’s city council meeting.
Nasuti said a virtual kickoff meeting with the accounting firm, Boyer & Ritter, LLC, based in Camp Hill, was held on June 5 and it went well. He said the initial request for information from the auditors was delivered to the city on June 8, and there are 23 categories of information that will be provided to them. The requested information is due back to the auditors no later than June 30.
“The goal is to be able to provide the auditors with the information and remote access into our existing admin system so that they can get in there, do what they need to do, see what they need to see without us actually being the middle person,” said Nasuti. “Following a review of the initial digital data request, they (auditors) will be coming and having an onsite visit with us. So they want to see what they can get digitally, then they’ll be here to go through our files and see what they can find in person. All that being said, their current schedule is quicker than we anticipated. Right now they’re looking at November 2023 for their final report.”
The city started the process of a full forensic audit of city accounts as a result of the recent allegations against city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
On March 20, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office charged Suplizio with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents. He is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
Suplizio has been placed on paid administrative leave from his role as city manager.
Revised 2023 budget
Nasuti said Redevelopment Director/Assistant Public Works Superintendent Joe Mitchell assisted him in revising the 2023 budget.
“Despite the additional monies paid above and beyond the budget for legal fees, we’re still able to balance the budget for the remainder of 2023,” said Nasuti. “This was able to be accomplished through an increase in revenues from timber sale, the land sale to (Dr. Jeff) Rice ... the deposit of the administration fees from Waste Management and the elimination of the budgeted staff bonuses.”
With regard to legal fees, Nasuti was referring to private legal fees, totaling more than $270,000 which came from the city’s general fund budget.
According to an article published in the May 2 edition of the Courier Express, there were a total of three checks approved by the council for Suplizio’s legal fees at a total cost of $274,409.85 to date: At the Feb. 27 meeting, $18,635 was approved; March 13 meeting, $243,999.85 was approved; and March 27, $11,775 was approved.
No legal fees have been paid for Suplizio since the March 27 meeting, Nasuti confirmed on Wednesday.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, resident Kathleen Clement asked if the city will be able to recoup any of the legal fees that were paid for Suplizio. She did not receive an answer to her question, however.
Public comment
Resident Kristen Vida asked if Nasuti checked with the city’s broker to see if elected officials are allowed to be on the city’s healthcare plan.
Nasuti confirmed that he has contacted the broker and the council members are permitted to be on the health care policy.
Resident Jennifer Jackson asked what is the annual cost to the taxpayers for the council members to be included on the policy. Nasuti said he did not know that cost “off the top of my head.”
On May 12, the Courier Express reported that city taxpayers have been paying health insurance costs for most of the city council members currently in office since 2015. The only council member who never received city-paid health insurance was Shannon Gabriel, who resigned on May 25.
In the previous article, Nasuti confirmed that all council members but Gabriel are receiving city-paid health care, vision and dental insurance at a cost of $678.73 per month. The city pays the first $4,500 of the $5,000 deductible.
Current council members include Diane Bernardo, Shane Dietz, James Aughenbaugh and Mayor Ed Walsh. The council plans to appoint a city resident to the vacant seat at the June 26 meeting.