DuBOIS — Hailed for his quick response by authorities, Joe Morrison of DuBois says he doesn't "feel like a hero at all" after taking an active shooter situation into his own hands just a couple of days ago. Instead, Morrison felt he just did what he needed to do.
He and his wife, Shealene, own and operate Invictus — a recreational facility as well as the nightclub-themed bar Nightfall — on DuBois Street.
A business owner can never imagine they'll be faced with the shocking and traumatic situation that occurred on the early morning of Sunday, Feb. 19, when the business the Morrisons have built from the ground up was swarming with frantic customers.
The victim, 31-year-old Ani Myrtaj of DuBois, had been shot during a struggle for a handgun that was allegedly pointed at Joe Morrison by Zachery Dodson. Morrison has been credited for disarming and detaining Dodson, 27, of Clearfield, after facing him head-on, obtaining and unloading the gun and pinning Dodson to the ground until police arrived.
As of Monday, Myrtaj was listed in stable condition, according to authorities. Dodson, who had been an officer with the Curwensville Borough Police Department and Clearfield County Sheriff's Office at the time of Sunday's incident, though off duty, faces felony charges of aggravated assault and making terroristic threats along with misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. Dodson is currently in Jefferson County Jail.
From the beginning, it was Morrison's dream to bring an exciting and unique recreational business to his hometown, something the couple has continued to build on since opening in April 2021.
And, the Morrisons have not taken this responsibility lightly, always keeping safety at the forefront.
Morrison's struggle to disarm the alleged shooter only lasted a few seconds. But, those few seconds potentially saved the lives of others.
Face to face with crisis, Morrison said there was no other option than to react, and fast, knowing he needed to get the gun out of the suspect's hands. In one of the scariest moments of his life, he feared that one wrong move, or "slip," during the take-down could make the situation worse, for him and for others.
"I'm responsible for everyone here," he said. "It's my responsibility to keep them safe."
Morrison credited his past training as being crucial in this situation, including infantry in the U.S. Army, which equipped him with invaluable skills he needed to disarm the alleged shooter. Having also been a wrestler throughout most of his life was key to taking Dodson down and keeping him pinned to the ground, unable to harm anyone else, until police arrived quickly to the scene.
"I think by the quick intervention of the owner, he (Morrison) definitely saved his life by engaging the guy (Dodson) and probably multiple other people," DuBois City Police Chief Blaine Clark said following the incident.
Joe and Shealene repetitively said how grateful they are for the many loyal and supportive customers Invictus has. People who were there that night "didn't miss a beat," with many jumping in to help the victim, retrieving medical equipment from their vehicles, doing whatever they could in the face of chaos.
The customers who were confined to the bar area were cooperative, listened and were very brave following the incident, said Shealene.
Looking ahead
It is not lost upon the Morrisons how immensely worse this situation could have been.
Even still, they plan to reopen Invictus soon.
As they are able to, the couple says they will hopefully be replacing their current security system, installing more cameras outside and automated security doors, as well as have highly-trained security personnel on site.
It's a harsh reality that something like this can happen anywhere, to anyone, they said. All people can do is remain aware of their surroundings, and be as prepared as possible.
A humble person, Morrison shies away from the word "hero." He feels many emotions, including guilt, when it comes to the victim and the many customers who experienced this at his place of business.
But, many now see him for his brave actions, including Shealene, who realizes the outcome for her husband could have been much different.
Joe also credits Myrtaj, who - at first - was in between he and Dodson, attempting to de-escalate the situation. That extra second or two, said Morrison, gave him the time he needed to comprehend what was happening, and act as quickly as possible.
There is a sense of community at Invictus, where everyone often feels included, respected and has a great time, said Joe, something the alleged shooter will not take away from them.
"We have poured our hearts and souls into this," Joe said. "We have fallen in love with the way people have reacted to this place."
Despite the ongoing commotion since Sunday, much can be said about the outpouring of support the Morrisons have received since the incident, said Shealene. The widespread response on social media has been very positive, with regular customers committing to coming back once they reopen, and kind words from new customers who are now planning to support the business.
"We want to thank the community for all of their support - there is a lot of it," said Joe. "There are so many people behind us, and we feel that. We are so grateful for it."