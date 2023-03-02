DuBOIS — Less than two weeks after an active-shooter situation unfolded inside the business, Invictus — a recreational facility on DuBois Street — will reopen this Friday, March 3, while incorporating a fundraiser for a good cause.
On the morning of Sunday, Feb. 19, 31-year-old Ani Myrtaj of DuBois was shot at Invictus, which also incorporates the bar Nightfall, during a struggle for a handgun, which was allegedly pointed at Joe Morrison –owner of the facility –who has since been credited for disarming and detaining the alleged shooter, Zachery Dodson, 27, of Clearfield.
Morrison has also credited Myrtaj, who –in attempting to de-escalate the situation –gave him the extra time he needed to react to what was happening.
Invictus has remained closed, as its owners –Joe and his wife, Shealene Morrison –take the time to mentally recover from the incident.
Shealene said they have been in touch with Ani and his wife, Imelda. Ani was discharged from the hospital Feb. 25, but continues to stay nearby for follow-up appointments. His jaw is still wired shut, so every day has been a bit of learning curve for Myrtaj, who seems to be in good spirits.
Ani and Imelda have noted they are overwhelmed by the outpouring of community support they have received following the incident, the Morrisons said.
Half of Friday’s recreational earnings at Invictus will be donated to Ani and his wife.
“Getting things back to normal hasn’t been an easy feat for us, but we want to do what we can to help Ani and his wife get through this rough patch and healing –without any additional worry,” the Morrisons wrote on the Invictus LLC Facebook page. “It’s obvious that Ani and Imelda have already touched so many lives in the short time of them being here in DuBois, and it’s important to us to show them that.”
There will be donation jars available in the facility as well for those who would like to give more.
A “GoFundMe” page has also been established for Ani, already having raised over $11,000. The page can be found at https://www.gofund.me/b1031bd0.
Invictus’ focus in the near future will be to work more on the recreational side of the business, offering more for families and youth, said the Morrisons. They continue to stress how grateful they are for all of the love and support the community has shown them over the past several days.