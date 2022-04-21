RIDGWAY — A partnership event between the Ridgway Public Library and the House to Home thrift store will offer a variety of activities for the community, including a library book and prom gown sale, as well as gardening activities for children.
“It’s Bloomin’ Books and Gowns” will be held at 329 Center St. Saturday, April 23.
RPL Director Rachel Keller said this event was an idea of hers, as well as Shawna Johnson with House to Home in Ridgway.
In the fall, they held an event called “Pumpkins, Painting and Pie.”
“The turnout was great, and we began discussing/brainstorming an idea for a spring event that would be free for families with young children, but also give the library and House to Home a chance to raise funds for operating expenses,” she said.
Keller and Johnson make a great team, she said, since they are both driven to provide collaborative events and free programs for area youth.
On top of the gently-used furniture sold at House to Home of Ridgway, operated out of Tri-County Church on Center Street, the agency also offers special occasion clothing and gowns for an affordable cost.
Johnson acquired hundreds of prom gowns that are now for sale there, said Keller.
The event will also act as “soft opening” for RPL’s new outdoor conservatory, which it acquired thanks to a very generous donation. The conservatory, which will be used for youth programming, is located behind the library.
Elk County Foods will be serving chicken dinners for $10, and there will also be a booth with basket raffles and drawings.
“Shawna and I sought donations for the basket raffles and gardening materials from local businesses. Local businesses have been wonderful about helping out and donating for the community events we plan. This family-friendly event wouldn’t be possible without volunteers and donations from local businesses,” said Keller.
The book sale hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the rest of the events will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., including children’s gardening in the conservatory, the chicken dinners and prom gown sale.
Visit www.ridgwaylibrary.org for more information.