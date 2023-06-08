DuBOIS — It’s official.
Three write-in challengers defeated incumbents for positions in the City of DuBois, according to certified results from the May 16 primary election released by Clearfield County this week.
In the race for DuBois mayor, Pat Reasinger received the most votes on both the Republican and Democratic ballots, sweeping the bids for the municipal election on Nov. 7.
On the Republican ballot, Reasinger received 730 write-in votes, defeating incumbent Ed Walsh, who had 198 votes.
Reasinger also received 408 write-in votes on the Democratic ballot.
In the race for DuBois City Council, voters were able to vote for two people on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.
On the Republican ballot, Jennifer Jackson received 722 write-in votes, followed by 601 write-in votes for Elliot Gelfand. They both defeated incumbent Shannon Gabriel, who received 354 votes. Gabriel has since resigned from her position on city council.
On the Democratic ballot, Jackson received 384 write-in votes, followed by 380 write-in votes for Gelfand. They both defeated incumbent Diane Bernardo, who received 179 votes.
Like Reasinger, Jackson and Gelfand swept the Republican and Democratic bids for two council seats in November.
Clearfield County Director of Election/Voter Registration Dawn Graham said Reasinger, Jackson and Gelfand will all go on the November ballot with a party designation of Democratic/Republican. Anyone can still run a write-in campaign, if they choose.
Also in the City of DuBois, incumbent David Volpe ran uncontested on the Republican ballot for city controller, receiving 818 votes, according to official results.
For school director, Matthew Reed and Dustan Dodd both advanced to November to represent District A in the DuBois Area School District on the Republican ticket. Officially, Reed received 695 votes while Dodd had 538 votes.
Reed also cross-filed to appear on the Democratic ballot, where he received 472 votes.
In District B of the DuBois Area School District, David Cuneo and Brian Leech cross-filed to appear on both ballots in races for one two-year term and one four-year term. Voters of both parties could select one for each term. Cuneo received the most votes in the four races in Clearfield County with Leech getting more votes in the four races in Jefferson County, as District B includes areas of both counties. When county totals are added together, Cuneo received more votes in all four contests.
In District C of the DuBois Area School District where voters could select two people, Robert Wachob and Mark Gilga will both advance to November as the top vote-getters in both Clearfield and Jefferson counties.
Officially, challenger Richard Whitaker defeated incumbent Kevin Salandra in a contested race for one Sandy Township supervisor seat. Whitaker received 776 votes on the Republican ballot to Salandra’s 442. Whitaker also had 46 write-in votes on the Democratic ballot to 31 for Salandra.
Countywide, Tim Winters topped the contested Republican race for Clearfield County commissioner, officially earning 5,039 votes. John Sobel will also advance to November, receiving 4,447 votes, finishing ahead of Mary Tatum with 4,204 votes. Only the top two move on.
On the Democratic side, Dave Glass received 2,946 votes followed by 2,659 votes for Dennis Biancuzzo, with both advancing to November in the county commissioner race.
For Clearfield County treasurer, Jay Siegel (3,992 votes) defeated Nicole Fletcher (2,854) and Christopher Tarcson (1,799) on the Republican ballot.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers and county Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder ran unopposed.
Heather Olson-Desmett was unopposed on the Republican ballot for recorder of deeds while Graham Guthrie ran unopposed on the Democratic ticket for the same position.
Total voter turnout across Clearfield County was 32.2 percent. Voter turnout in DuBois, according to official results, was First Ward –32 percent; Second Ward –36.5 percent; Third Ward –44.9 percent; Fourth Ward –35.2 percent; Fifth Ward –44.6 percent.