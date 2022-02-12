ST. MARYS — After losing a loved one of their own, a St. Marys family is spreading the word that “it's OK not to be OK,” providing a platform for people to talk about suicide loss and mental health.
“It's OK Day,” hosted by the nonprofit organization Sunshine for Saige, set for 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 at St. Marys Area High School, will offer swimming and a knockout basketball tournament, cornhole tournament, open swim, card and board games and more, according to the Facebook page.
Maranda Leidwinger lost her sister, Saige Leidwinger-O'Dell, to suicide Dec. 23, 2020. Since then, the family started the nonprofit organization “Sunshine for Saige,” which focuses on suicide and mental health awareness.
“Money raised at our events will be going towards families struggling with loss from a suicide, as well as attempted suicide survivors,” said Leidwinger. “Our goal is to continue with direct help, as well as hosting events to help the community as a whole.”
Lynn Leidwinger, Saige's mother, said her daughter was 26 years old, and also a sister, wife, mother and friend to many.
“Saige did not show typical red flags; her passing was a shock to many,” she said.
Following Saige's passing, the family struggled with their own mental health issues.
“After speaking to many people in the community, we found that suicides and people struggling with mental health are more common than ever expected,” Lynn said. “Because so many people are afraid, ashamed, embarrassed or don't know who to talk to about it, it goes unnoticed. So, 'Sunshine for Saige' wants to provide a platform for people to share and understand.”
Originally, Lynn, Scott and Maranda Leidwinger were involved in the organization. It has since grown to gain more family supporters, including Laura Haggard and Alex, Michell, John and Donna Gerber.
These events are important, said Lynn, to stop the stigma attached to suicide and mental health.
“The community needs to know that they are not alone, and that many people struggle with mental health and it's OK,” she said. “We want community members to come together and support one another.”
Particularly within the last couple of years, suicide and mental health have been more prominent with COVID impacting everyone, said Lynn. It also seems to be harder during the winter months.
“We see less sunlight, we are less active and this makes for a depressing time for many,” she said.
SFS's motto is “No More S.A.D. (suicide, anxiety, depression) Days,” said Lynn.
“We want to get people talking and sharing their own personal struggles so that they know that they are not alone,” Scott Leidwinger added.
Over the summer, SFS had a booth at the SoulStock festival in St. Marys, said Maranda.
“We went to this event to provide support to the community and talk about mental health and suicide,” she said. Also, the family wanted to spread the word about the Jeep dice run that was held at Bendigo State Park Sept. 25, 2021.
“We had approximately 200 participants and 75 Jeeps at this event,” said Maranda.
Funds raised at the dice run went to families struggling with loss from suicide, as well as attempted suicide survivors. So far, the organization has helped six families directly using these funds, she said.
Jeep run funds are also going toward this “It's OK Day!” event.
There will be pizza, soda and popcorn, as well as mental health providers to provide information resources at the event that day. Tickets are $6 for adults, $3 for children and free for those 5 and under. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Call 814-594-7018 for more information.
To learn more about events and stay connected, follow Sunshine for Saige on Facebook.