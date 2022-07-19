FALLS CREEK — The inaugural Jake McMinn Memorial Benefit Ride will be taking off at 10 a.m. on Sunday, as members of local organizations remember and honor one of their own.
At just 34 years old, Jake McMinn died unexpectedly from COVID-19 complications on Jan. 10 of this year, leaving behind his fiancé, Erica King, and their daughter, now 2-year-old Kenzley McMinn.
A charter member of the Red Knights Motorcycle Club’s Pennsylvania 38 Falls Creek Chapter, McMinn was also heavily involved in other aspects of the community. He was a member of the Falls Creek Fire Department, Falls Creek Eagles 965 and co-founder of the Tri-County Gun/Cash Bash.
The ride, sponsored by both the club and the Falls Creek Fire Department, benefits McMinn’s daughter Kenzley.
“We, as a chapter, would like to honor his memory by having this benefit ride,” Judy Kengersky of the club’s PA 38 Chapter wrote in the donor letter.
Registration begins at 10 a.m., and kickstands are up at noon at the Falls Creek Fire Department on First Street in Falls Creek, according to the event’s Facebook page. The cost is $15 per driver, and $10 per passenger.
The International Motorcycle Club is made up of both past and present firefighters, said Kengersky, who have the desire to give back to the community.
The Falls Creek Eagles 965 is also serving breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, prior to the ride, said King. All tips and a percentage of sales will go toward the benefit.
The ride will be a 70-80-mile span, and will include one planned stop, food, raffles and a Chinese auction, the page says.
The amount of community support the family has received since McMinn’s passing has been overwhelming, King had said. Shortly after his death, a “Jumps for Jake” fundraiser was held at Tri-County Church in DuBois in February, also benefiting Kenzley and her future.
McMinn was also honored with a large banner at the 2022 Tri-County Gun/Cash Bash on July 9.
“Myself and Kenzley cannot thank the community, friends and family enough for all of the continued support during these hard times,” King said. “Jake was an amazing person, and left a huge impact on truly anyone who had the chance to know him.
“He would do anything for his community, so to see everyone come together to help our family means more than anything to us.”
Donations can also be made at any First Commonwealth Bank in Erica King’s name, with the memo Kenzley McMinn.
Visit “1st annual Jake McMinn Memorial Benefit Ride” on Facebook.