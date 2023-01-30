DuBOIS — Craig Ball, known for his deep dedication to the community and serving the needs of others, was presented the 2022 DuBois Area Jaycees Distinguished Service Lifetime Achievement Award at Saturday’s Greater DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Bash at the Lakeview Lodge in Treasure Lake.
“I’m honored to have the opportunity to present the 66th Jaycees’ Distinguished Service Award,” said Jaycees President Kyle Kunes. “Every year since 1956, the DuBois Jaycees have presented this award to someone that has demonstrated: Success in their chosen vocation; involvement in their community, and service to their faith.”
Kunes said Ball has contributed a great deal to the community, through his career as well as his volunteerism.
“He (Ball) has created and lead several projects and organizations throughout the years that have had a tremendous, lasting impact on our community,” said Kunes.
A DuBois area native, Ball grew up as the oldest of six children. He attended school in DuBois and went on to earn a degree from Penn State in biology and finance. After graduation, he began his more than 30-year career in investment advising and banking. For 22 years of his career, he has worked as a financial advisor, as well as the licensed principle for the bank’s brokerage and coordinator with its outside broker-dealer. He is also responsible for ensuring up to date licensing and compliance of the bank’s licensed financial advisors
“From early on in his life, he (Ball) was involved in the Boy Scouts of America,” said Kunes. “This gave him the opportunity to demonstrate and develop his leadership abilities and ultimately earn the honor of Eagle Scout. Throughout his life, he has continued to give back to the Boy Scouts as a camp counselor and even worked an entire summer at Camp Mountain Run. Later in life he volunteered as Scoutmaster for a local Scout Troop for several years. More recently, he helps various troops and individual Scouts earn badges. Just last week, he was running a station for the Polar Bear.”
While attending Penn State, Ball was elected to many different leadership positions of various school clubs and organizations. At one point, he even represented more than 2,000 students, said Kunes.
While establishing his home in the DuBois area, Ball became involved in a variety of organizations.
To name a few, Kunes listed the following:
Ball served 15 years as president of the DuBois Soccer Association,
Many years as a Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America,
Board member of the DuBois YMCA
Served on the DuBois Library Board
Past president of the DuBois Jaycees
Seven years as chairman of the Development Committee for the DuBois Educational Foundation of Penn State DuBois
“Tonight’s award winner is also a past recipient of the Silver Ribbon Award for community service, leadership, and mentoring of others,” said Kunes.
Kunes said the DuBois Jaycees believe that faith in God gives meaning and purpose to human life.
“This individual has been a devout Christian his entire life. He has been heavily involved in the youth group program at Trinity Lutheran and Christ Lutheran Church. He also serves on the finance committee at Tri County Church of God and previously served as President of their Leadership Team,” said Kunes.
“Tonight’s recipient donates so much of his time, talents, and resources because God instilled in him an innate desire to serve and lead others. By giving sharing his resources so generously, he can honor God,” said Kunes.
Kunes noted that Ball will be celebrating 34 happy years of marriage this September with his wife Marla. Together they have two children, Cory and Jordan.
Ball, first and foremost, thanked his wife, who “has been my rock.”
He also thanked many of the people he served on boards and committees with. Ball said his volunteerism started 30-plus years ago when Jack Green encouraged him to join the Jaycees. Likewise, Ball encouraged others to volunteer and become involved with the community.
“It really just makes great memories friendships, lifelong friendships, and a lot of fun times,” said Ball. “It’s been a great ride and a lot of fun events. Marla and I believe God’s given us some skills, gifts talent, just get out there and use them. Say yes to some organization because it is a good ride.”