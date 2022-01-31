DuBOIS — A very surprised Jackie Diehl Syktich, known for spending her entire career helping individuals and family improve their lives, was presented the 2021 DuBois Area Jaycees Distinguished Service Lifetime Achievement Award at Saturday’s Greater DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development’s Business Bash and Awards Ceremony at the DuBois Country Club.
“I’m very blessed and this is a very honorable moment because I know the people that have received this award and what that means, and I would be nothing without all of you,” said Syktich, accepting the award. “I truly mean that because a lot of people invested in me in my lifetime and I am so grateful for that because it isn’t by one, it’s by many.”
Every year since 1956, the DuBois Jaycees have presented the Distinguished Service Lifetime Achievement Award to someone that has demonstrated a success in their chosen vocation, involvement in their community and service to their faith.
Syktich is a “woman who not only inspires other women, but everyone else who interacts with her path,” said past Jaycees President Rachel Steele, who presented her mother with the award. “Her positive nature and her smile are qualities that cause others to want to be near her. She has a diverse background in leadership, education, and business. She has experience from helping students find their career paths to helping residents with their daily lives.”
She grew up in a family-owned trucking business and was one of four siblings. She graduated from DuBois Business College in 1982 with a degree in specialized business.
“Soon after graduating, she joined the college staff, starting in the office,” said Steele. “She then became the office manager, and throughout her more than 30 years, worked her way up to the president of the college and one of eight owners. For 15 years she was the president and CEO of the DuBois Business College, where her many accomplishments included oversight of four campuses in DuBois, Huntingdon, Oil City, and Philipsburg.”
At the unfortunate closure of the business college in 2016, Syktich remained optimistic., said Steele. She started working for the Clearfield County League on Social Services, covering nine counties as the executive officer.
“Working with the childcare providers and families was truly a rewarding experience for her,” said Steele. “Despite doing a great job, her entrepreneurial spirit longed for something more. With more than 36 years of experience in education and management came a new adventure for her. In April 2019, she and her husband (Paul) became the owners of Nelson’s Golden Years Personal Care home. Together they oversee 50 residents and staff.”
When asked how owning a nursing home is going, Syktich would tell you, “It’s like walking into a family reunion every day. I feel I have 50 loving and caring grandmothers and grandfathers,” said Steele.
When the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic hit the country hard, not a single resident or employee got COVID-19 that year at Nelson’s.
“The Jaycees Creed states that ‘service to humanity is the best work of life,’” said Steele. “This statement does not begin to describe this woman’s passion to serve the community and leave a legacy of service for her family. Her passion for service, along with her professional experience has led her to help our community in many, many ways. She is also actively involved in several local organizations.”
Some of those organizations include:
- Board member of Pennsylvania RULE Leadership,
- Vice president and chairperson to the Legislative Liaison Committee
- Vice President and Board Member of Pentz Run Youth Services
- Appointed to a board position by the Governor and Secretary of Education to the Pennsylvania Department of Education
- Advisory Board Chairperson of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center
- Advisory Board Member of the Jeff Tech Advisory Board
- DuBois Area Historical Society Board Member and Finance/Fundraising Committee Member
- Facilitator and the Program Coordinator of the Greater DuBois Area Leadership Program
- Pennsylvania Association of Private School Administrators
- Big Brothers-Big Sisters,
- Boy Scouts of America
- She’s received many awards and honors over the years including:
- Being named one of the Top 100 Business Leaders in Pennsylvania 2 years in a row by Business Central
- She was inducted into the Hall of Fame by the Pennsylvania Association of Private School Administrators
- She received the prestigious Seven Seals Award for her meritorious leadership and initiative in support of the men and women who serve America in the National Guard and Reserve
- 2013 Community Cup Award received by DuBois Business College
- Mover and Shaker Award from Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority
- And was the recipient of the 2006 Silver Ribbon Award
“The DuBois Area Jaycees believe that faith in God gives meaning and purpose to human life,” said Steele. “This individual has been a devout Christian her whole life. She’s been a member and supporter of Lakewood Church for over 10 years and a member at Saint Michael’s Archangel Catholic Church for 25 years. She’s very well-known for saying, ‘It is not by one; but by all. A happy heart makes the face cheerful. . . . . .. Proverbs 15:13.”
Syktich will be celebrating 35 happy years of marriage this August with her husband, Paul. Together they have three beautiful children Rachel, Erika and Garret and two granddaughters, Eva and Mila. Outside of her love for her community, she loves swimming, bike riding and enjoying life to the fullest by sharing it with family and friends.
When COVID hit, Syktich said in the big picture, it is all about local “because we all take care of one another. When you say neighbor to neighbor, that is exactly what it is. We help each other out.
“Let me tell you, since this pandemic, we relied on local and I thank Christ the King. I thank DuBois nursing home. I thank our local representatives because we didn’t have squat. We didn’t even know what we were doing. And I remember panicking,” said Syktich. “You’re worried about masks. We were using garbage bags for gowns. We didn’t even get any masks because people think of nursing homes. They forget about personal care homes. We’re just a little piece of the pie. If it weren’t for Penn Highlands (Healthcare) and the groups around here that helped us, we wouldn’t have been anywhere because that was scary times, people, let me tell you.
“And I thank God that we survived that and Rachel was right,” said Syktich. “It was Aug. 29, my anniversary. I’ll probably never forget it, but we (Nelson) had our first COVID case. So when I called the state, they were like, ‘You’ve been forgetting to comply. You’ve not been telling us how many COVID cases you had.’ And I said, ‘We haven’t had any. We didn’t have to.’ So we didn’t know what to do. And they said, ‘Oh, I think you’re the last one in the state probably.’
“Again, it was community that made this happen,” said Syktich. “I’m so honored to receive this award and feel very humbled because I don’t feel deserving because I am who I am because of all of you ... because every one of you in this room has touched our life.”