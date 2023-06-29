REYNOLDSVILLE — During Monday evening’s meeting, Jeff Tech’s (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Committee accepted a $150,000 Job Training and Education Programs grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
A late agenda item, it was noted that these funds will be used to purchase equipment for the advanced manufacturing program, and that Jeff tech will be required to match up to $50,000 for advanced manufacturing equipment.
Jeff Tech Principal Melissa Mowrey also provided an update on the school’s enrollment numbers.
“There are 571 students enrolled for next year,” she said, noting there are 10 applications also waiting for records.
Jeff Tech is still accepting applications. Students can apply online at www.jefftech.info, stop by Monday through Thursday to fill out an application in person, or forms can be mailed to applicants, Mowrey said.
Anyone interested in a tour of the school or more information can call 814-653-8265, ext. 115.
The following agenda items were also approved Monday:
- The board approved using a separate bank account at First Commonwealth Bank for the Farm to Refrigerator project. Administrative Director Barry Fillman and Board Secretary Sherry Hasselman are authorized to sign checks/pay invoices for the project.
- Jeff Tech will contract with Donna Hoffman to provide financial aid processing services for students in the practical nursing and adult programs, effective July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.
- Jeff Tech accepted a proposal from CM Eichenlaub to furnish and install 60 roller brackets for the gym bleachers for $5,159.
- Dr. Erich May is named chief school administrator at Jeff Tech from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, with an annual salary of $4,800.
- Barbara Neilson will be hired as a mathematics instructor.
- The resignation for retirement of Lonnie Bell, special education instructor, was accepted.
- Jeff Tech will increase breakfast and lunch prices in 2023-24 by .50 to $1.65 and $2.65. These charges would apply to students buying a second meal only, as the first meal is free through Jeff Tech’s Community Eligibility Provision program.
- Adult breakfast and lunch prices in 2023-24 will increase by .50 to $3 and $4.75.
- Casey Burkett and Mollie McMinn, special education instructors, and Isabel Rosiek, English instructor, are awarded tenure following three years of satisfactory ratings.
The following Activity Fund Clubs were approved for 2023-24: Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSO); Class of 2024; National Technical Honor Society; Health Assisting and Art Club.
A donation of various pipe, angle iron and square tubing for the welding program, in the amount of $6,081, was accepted from Berry Global Plastics in Brookville.