REYNOLDSVILLE — During its Monday evening committee meeting, Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) administrators approved several donations to the school.

Donations for Jeff Tech’s backpack program included:

  • Punxsutawney Fraternal Order of the Eagles, $250
  • American Legion Post 392, Reynoldsville, $50
  • Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Brookville, $500
  • VFW Post 813, DuBois, $100
  • Sandy Hose Co., DuBois, $50
  • World War II Memorial Post, Brockway, $50

Other contributions

  • A donation of $8.51 for Jeff Tech’s holiday dinner from Cheryl Kocjancic
  • A 2009 Pontiac Sedan from Farmer’s Insurance through the collision repair grant for the Automotive Collision Repair Shop, valued at $800
  • Performance spray gun for use in the Automotive Collision Repair Shop, valued at $500
  • $1,000 in grant funds from the Collision Repair Education Foundation, paying for student fees for the I-CAR curriculum.

Recommended for you

Trending Food Videos