REYNOLDSVILLE — During its Monday evening committee meeting, Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) administrators approved several donations to the school.
Donations for Jeff Tech’s backpack program included:
- Punxsutawney Fraternal Order of the Eagles, $250
- American Legion Post 392, Reynoldsville, $50
- Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Brookville, $500
- VFW Post 813, DuBois, $100
- Sandy Hose Co., DuBois, $50
- World War II Memorial Post, Brockway, $50
Other contributions
- A donation of $8.51 for Jeff Tech’s holiday dinner from Cheryl Kocjancic
- A 2009 Pontiac Sedan from Farmer’s Insurance through the collision repair grant for the Automotive Collision Repair Shop, valued at $800
- Performance spray gun for use in the Automotive Collision Repair Shop, valued at $500
- $1,000 in grant funds from the Collision Repair Education Foundation, paying for student fees for the I-CAR curriculum.