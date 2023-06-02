REYNOLDSVILLE — An agreement between the Jefferson County-DuBois Area Vocational Technical School Joint Operating Committee and the Jefferson County-DuBois Area Vocational Technical Education Association has finally been approved, following a three-year negotiation period.
The contract –beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2027 –was approved at the May 22 regular meeting.
Melissa Mulhollan, president of the teachers union, said they have been collaboratively working on coming up with a contract that would be equitable for the staff and reflects all the hard work they put in.
In short, according to the contract, beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2027, the increase to teacher pay was in line with the sending districts at 2.99 percent, she explained.
“We are looking forward to a fair and equitable contract for all the hard work that the teachers put in,” Mulhollan had said during negotiations in 2022.
According to the contract:
- “Retroactive to July 1, 2022, all employees beyond Step 17 prior to July 1, 2023, and beyond Step 15 prior to June 30, 2026, shall receive a $1,000 salary increase each year in accordance with past practice.”
- It also states, “Beginning July 1, 2026, an employee who moves beyond Step 15 shall receive a $600 salary increase each year. Individuals with 20 years of service at Jeff Tech shall receive an additional $250 each year, for a total salary increase of $850 per year.”
- “Individuals with 25 years of service at Jeff Tech shall receive an additional $400 each year, for a total salary increase of $1,000 per year. For the purpose of this paragraph, a person receiving the 25-year credit shall receive the additional $400, in lieu of the $250 given for 20 years of service.”
Mulhollan said Jeff Tech’s Practical Nursing Program also benefits from the contract being settled.
“Our PN program, albeit it is an adult program, has been unable to separate itself from the teachers union. Multiple attempts were made, petitioning the Labor Relations Board, all to no avail. It is not that we do not want them to be part our our teacher union, but both groups felt we were very different entities.
“So, since they are tied to our contract, we were, of course, pleased they too benefited from the contract getting settled,” she said.
According to the contract, “Retroactive to July 1, 2022, full-time Practical Nursing instructors will receive the same annual increase as employees on the salary schedule. Each year of employment for a PN instructor will be equivalent to a year-step increase on the salary schedule, for determining increases only.”
The contract had been “up in the air” for three years. Both sides agreed to a one-year extension due to the pandemic, Mulhollan said, then negotiations took an additional two years.
“It was stressful for both sides while trying to find common ground. We are pleased it has ended, as our students deserve everyone’s full attention,” Mulhollan said.