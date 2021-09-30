REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Committee approved several personnel items, as well as contracts and purchases, during Monday evening’s meeting.
Personnel
- Carrie Toven was transitioned to the part time Practical Nursing Program as an instructor effective Aug. 30, 2021.
- Effective Aug. 26, 2021, Pam Kerr transitioned from Automotive Collision Repair instructor to the School to Career coordinator.
- Saber Brown was approved as an academic substitute.
- Stacey Rising was hired as the new Automotive Collision Repair instructor.
- There were also late agenda items, due to the response to the “ongoing health emergency due to the pandemic,” as well as the need to fill a custodian vacancy.
- Travis Kalgren, custodian, resigned effective Oct. 15, 2021, and Chelsea Engle will be hired as a full-time custodian.
Contracts/purchases
- Jeff Tech renewed its cyber insurance policy with Beazley retroactive as of Aug. 29, 2021, which is a $5,382 increase from 2020-21.
- Jeff Tech will purchase a vertical milling machine for $52,995. It will also purchase a Haas Minimill in the amount of $33,995.
- It was approved that Jeff Tech will also purchase 75 laptop computers at $360 per computer. These are needed due to increased student enrollment.