REYNOLDSVILLE — Ahead of the winter season, Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) students channeled their creativity into the 2022 Paint the Plow contest.
Hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), this year’s theme is “Put down the device in snow and ice.”
The PTP program, divided by county and organized by region, began in 2015-2016, PennDOT’s website says, and is now offered in almost every county in the state.
Each year, Jeff Tech students tend to incorporate Jeff Tech’s Viking mascot and school colors – green and yellow – into their design.
Jeff Tech Instructor Angela Dragich said all five of her art classes participated in the 2022 Paint the Plow Program.
“We held a contest at the end of the last school year for the plow design,” she said.
The winning design was created by Kayla Ceriani of Brockway, who is in Jeff Tech’s Cosmetology shop, Dragich said.
PennDOT then recently picked up the plow, which will be used to maintain state-owned roads in Jefferson County.
The school covers the cost of the paint and supplies for this project.
According to PennDOT’s website, Paint the Plow is “a way for PennDOT and local communities to cultivate public awareness and promote winter driving safety on state roadways.”
This is also an outlet for high school students to demonstrate creativity through artwork.
“As schools work to move out of virtual and hybrid learning environments, this year’s art project is a way for everyone to celebrate their communities,” it says on www.penndot.pa.gov.
The public will have the chance to vote on their favorite Paint the Plow design this year. For updates, visit www.penndot.pa.gov/TravelInPA/Winter/PaintThePlow/Pages/default.aspx.