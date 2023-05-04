REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) art students recently collaborated with Mary Kay Palazzo, community outreach specialist for the arts at the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT), to create a mural on the wall of the school’s center stairwell.
Jeff Tech art instructor Angela Dragich said the school’s principal, Missy Mowrey, wrote a letter of interest to BCAT about collaborating on a service project.
“We saw the mosaic mural BCAT worked on at Brockway Area High School featuring their mascot, and envisioned something similar,” said Dragich.
Palazzo worked with art students on painting the mural during phase one, which was completed the week of April 24. The mural is close to the school’s cafeteria and main entrance.
“The wall was chosen because of its central location in the school, and our hope is that the mural makes the space feel more vibrant and welcoming for students,” said Palazzo.
The painting phase of the project took three days, and involved 34 students, said Dragich, the majority of them in Jeff Tech’s Art Club. The mural design features Jeff Tech’s school mascot and symbols representing career and technical education.
“We had students from each grade and shop helping,” Dragich said.
The plan is to do the project in phases over a couple of years’ time, the women said.
“This will allow more students to participate in the project, and leave a lasting impression on their school,” Palazzo added.
The mural’s next 3D phase will include ceramics and metals, two shops offered at BCAT. The plan is to also have Jeff Tech art students visit BCAT to create the ceramics and metals elements in studio, to experience being in a studio setting and “be introduced to new artistic processes,” said Palazzo. Students can also learn more about BCAT programs available to them.
She noted they would also like to add a mix of representational forms and mosaic shapes to the mural.
“In keeping with our focus of depicting Jeff Tech’s programming, we would also like to incorporate some imagery of the general education courses that Jeff Tech offers, like history, math, art, and physical education,” Palazzo said.
This project is another extension of Jeff Tech’s ongoing partnership with BCAT, said Dragich. Jeff Tech students began attending after-school programs there in 2015.
“BCAT visits the art room each year, and students are given the opportunity to meet new people from different areas and create artwork. For this project, it was nice for BCAT and Jeff Tech to collide in the creative process for a mural. The relationship between both programs continues to grow,” she said.
Students are very excited to have participated in something permanent at their school, Dragich said.
“I look forward to the next phase of the mural to showcase the offerings at BCAT. I feel it is important to involve my students with the community,” she said.
Palazzo noted she feels that giving students responsibility in projects such as this promotes self confidence, and gets them more engaged in the process.
“Collaborative projects like these are not only fun for the students, but they also give them something tangible to take pride in and reinforce their sense of self-efficacy. Through doing collaborative projects with students, we also hope to show that BCAT exists as a resource in the community,” Palazzo said. “The more present and involved we are with the schools and students in our community, the more students can learn about and access our programs.”