REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Board of Directors approved the general fund budget for 2022-23 in the amount of $10,326,480 during Monday evening’s meeting. The budget has been forwarded to Jeff Tech’s sending school boards for review.
Contracts/purchases
- The board approved the lowest of three quotes from Glass Erectors, $19,820, to replace the windows and doors for the school cafeteria’s outside entrance.
Resignations
- Carrie Toven, practical nursing instructor
- Joseph Largey, engineering technology instructor
New hires
- Jeff Tech will hire an additional special education instructor for the 2022-23 school year. Costs will be split between Jeff Tech and Brockway Area School District.
- The board approved hiring summer help for June-August for summer cleaning at $12 per hour.
- Cooperative Education students in the building and maintenance food departments will be hired at $12 per hour for 30 hours per week in 2022-23.
The board also approved forming an activity fund club for the 2022-23 school year.