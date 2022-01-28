REYNOLDSVILLE — During Monday evening’s board meeting at Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School), members approved a variety of agenda items.
Personnel
- William Chase was hired as a full-time diesel mechanics instructor as of Jan. 11, 2022. He is currently a part-time welding instructor.
- Steven Curry, accounting specialist/payroll, is authorized for the $1,000 payment upon his retirement as of Aug. 14, 2023.
- Jeff Tech accepted the resignation of Automotive Collision Repair Instructor Stacey Rising as of Feb. 4, 2022.
The public is invited to participate in Jeff Tech’s wellness committee, and can contact Business Manager Sherry Hasselman if so.
Contracts/purchases
- Jeff Tech will ratify its agreement with CCC Intelligent Solutions, which provides software to the school at no charge. Collision repair students will use the software to simulate estimating repairs and creating quotes for customers and insurance companies.
- It was approved that Jeff Tech will purchase a Southbend Natural Gas Range from DuBois Restaurant and Supply for $2,449.
- It was also approved that the school purchase a Southbend Natural Gas Convection Oven from DuBois Restaurant and Supply for $8,369.
Donations
Jeff Tech accepted the following donations recently:
- $1,000 from Stoltz Toyota in DuBois for the backpack program
- $50 from McMullen Snyder American Legion Post 392 as a “Thank you” for art students painting downtown windows in Reynoldsville for Christmas
- $1,016 worth of welding accessories from Tractor Supply in DuBois, which will be used in the metal fabrication shop.
- A donation of pipe from Deible’s Lawncare and Landscaping of DuBois, valued at $240, for the metal fabrication shop.