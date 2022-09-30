REYNOLDSVILLE — “A long time coming” accomplishment for Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) has finally come to fruition – the accreditation of its Adult Education Program.
Adult Education Coordinator Megan Bundy said Jeff Tech applied for its accreditation through the Pennsylvania Department of Education in 2019.
Jeff Tech board members lauded this achievement and recognition, as well as everyone involved in making it happen, at the September meeting.
The PDE conducted its site visit at the school on June 28-29, said Bundy.
“During the site visit, the team reviewed school policy, procedure, compliance, data and financials in categories which were: Leadership, Programs, Students, Faculty/Staff, Facilities and Employers,” she said.
Jeff Tech scored “proficient” or “advanced” in all categories.
The review team then made a recommendation to the PDE to grant Jeff Tech “full accreditation status” on 10 full-time programs as of the Sept. 15 PDE board meeting in Harrisburg, Bundy said, with a unanimous vote.
The adult programs include:
- Advanced Manufacturing
- Auto Mechanics
- Auto Body
- Building Trades
- Cosmetology
- Culinary Arts
- Diesel Mechanics
- HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning)
- Practical Nursing
- Welding/Metal Fabrication
The lack of funding available has “barred” some students in the adult programs from reaching their goals, said Bundy. A huge milestone for Jeff Tech, adult students who are accepted into one of these 10 programs can now apply and utilize “Title IV Federal Financial Aid,” including Pell Grants and direct student loans, to assist with tuition expenses.
An accreditation ultimately validates the integrity of the Adult Education Program, its curriculum and instructors, etc., said Bundy. Jeff Tech is the ninth CTC (Career and Technology Center) in the state of Pennsylvania to achieve this status.
The Adult Education Program is fulfilling a community need, providing top-notch and innovative education opportunities within a reasonable time frame, and at a reasonable cost, while preparing these students to directly enter the workforce and have successful careers.
The accreditation period lasts five years, expiring on Sept. 15, 2027.
“This has been a long time coming, and is a huge win for Jeff Tech and the entire community,” said Bundy.