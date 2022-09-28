REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Committee members approved several agenda items during Monday evening’s meeting.
Jeff Tech will purchase cyber insurance for the 2022-23 school year from Tokyo Marine HCC in the amount of $15,465.
Personnel
- The committee approved transferring 25 sick days from DuBois Area School District to Jeff Tech for Joshua Bundy, and 12 sick days from DuBois Area School District for Karen Forsythe, both effective Oct. 1.
- Jeff Tech accepted the resignation of Practical Nursing Secretary Lisa Tucker effective Sept. 26.
Jeff Tech will advertise for the following positions:
- Business office employee
- Full-time mental health clinician
- Part-time paraprofessional
It was also approved that Assistant Principal Jenna Gaston be permitted to enroll in, and be reimbursed for, the Instructional and Technology Leadership course at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania.
Grants
- Jeff Tech accepted a $140,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency School Safety and Security.
Facility usage (Aug. 29-Dec. 1):
- Community Action for Adult Education GED classes from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
- After-school basketball in the gymnasium from 3-5 p.m. on Thursdays
- Jeff Tech staff yoga in the library from 3-4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays
Donations
Jeff Tech administrators accepted the following donations for the backpack program:
- Punxsutawney Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club –$500
- Brookville Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club –$500
- Falls Creek Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club –$100
- VFW Post 813 in DuBois –$300
- DuBois American Legion #17 –$100
Miscellaneous hand tools, valued at $150, were also donated to the auto mechanics shop from Tom Scarborough of Punxsutawney.
DuBois Area Council on the Arts donated $156 to Jeff Tech’s art classes.