REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Committee members approved several agenda items at its meeting earlier this month.
Replacing David Wolfe following his resignation, members approved the hiring of Gene Sutton as the new School to Career coordinator.
Jaclyn Steele has also been approved as the school’s new culinary arts instructor as of the end of November, taking the place of John Druschel.
Brenna Dusch has accepted an open special education position. It will be advertised to fill the special education “split position” with Brockway Area School District.
Donations
A $150 donation from the Brockway Area Kaimanns Club for the computer technology shop was accepted.
Jeff Tech will also accept a donation from First Commonwealth Bank for the Farm to Refrigerator Program in the amount of $2,500, presented through the Brockway Education Foundation.
Regular Jeff Tech meetings in 2023 will be scheduled for the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m., with the exception of the reorganization and regular meetings held in December. There will be no meetings in July and November.