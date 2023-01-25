REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) committee members approved tuition increases for certain programs, donations and other agenda items during Monday evening’s meeting.
According to the committee, the adult integrated tuition for classes 900 hours or less will be increased to $6,500 for the 2023-24 school year –an increase of $750 from the previous year.
The adult integrated tuition for the cosmetology class will also be increased to $9,000 for the 2023-24 school year –a $2,500 increase from the previous year.
Hires/resignations:
- Donna Overman, school nurse, will resign effective Feb. 14, 2023
- Lisa Penman, hired as the health occupations/medical assisting instructor
- Ashley Dunn, hired as the adult educational practical nursing instructor
- Sammie Bouch, hired as the adult education evening instructor
Monetary donations:
- Reynoldsville Elks Lodge #519, a $6,000 donation for the backpack program
- Stoltz Family Dealerships, a $1,000 donation for the backpack program
- Jessica Mondi, Penn State DuBois, a donation of $300 headphones for the digital media arts shop
- Forum Energy Technologies of Clearfield, a donation of 1,000 pounds of steel plate for the welding shop
- Wells Auto Wrecking of Reynoldsville, a donation of two vehicle frames for the auto mechanics shop
- James Collins of Glen Campbell, who donated his time and equipment to deliver the two vehicle frames, as well as differential housing, valued at $350
Other:
Jeff Tech has accepted a Competitive Equipment Grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Education in the amount of $7,500. Funds will go toward the “paint mixing room” in the automotive collision shop.