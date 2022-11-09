REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) committee approved several agenda items during this week’s meeting.
Contracts/Purchases
- Jeff Tech will be using capital project funds to remodel the drafting/engineering area within the school to prepare for an electrical occupations program. Setting aside $93,379 to be used for new programs was approved on June 23, 2013, according to the agenda.
- Jeff Tech will purchase a 2010 Thomas Freightliner 72 passenger school bus from Loyalsock School District for $10,000.
- The school will enter into a five-year agreement with EMS LINQ in 2023-24 to provide financial and human resource software at the cost of $12,000 per year.
Personnel
- Diana Smith was hired as a new health assisting instructor.
- Jeff Tech will hire a cooperative education student to fill the vacant secretary position.
Other
- The Licensed Practical Nursing tuition will be set at $17,875 for 2023-24.
- DuBois Area Basketball Boosters will use Jeff Tech’s gymnasium Nov. 24 and Nov. 28 from 5-7 p.m.
- Jeff Tech accepted a donation of a five-drawer tool box from Diana Wilshire of Corsica for the auto mechanics shop valued at $350, as well as a $100 monetary donation from McMullen-Snyder American Legion Post #392 for the Veterans Day Program.
Parents or community members interested in becoming involved in the review of the School Wellness Policy can contact Sherry Hasselman at shasselman@jefftech.us.