REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Committee approved personnel and other agenda items during Monday evening’s meeting.
Personnel
- Jeff Tech accepted the resignation of Mathematics Instructor Leslee Galluzzi, effective Nov. 4, 2021.
- Mary Ann Madalis will be hired as the medical assisting/health occupations instructor, effective Oct. 25, 2021.
Contracts/purchases
- Jeff Tech will accept a Clemmer Fire Protection five-year proposal for the cost of $1,800.
DonationsCommittee members thanked the school’s generous donors at Monday evening’s meeting as well.
- The Punxsutawney Fraternal of the Eagles donated $250 to Jeff Tech’s backpack program.
- A $100 donation was accepted from Knox Township Volunteer Fire Department for the backpack program.
- Ralph Tucker donated his time and equipment for carport post holes, a value of $700.
There will be no Jeff Tech Committee meeting in November. The reorganization meeting is scheduled for Dec. 8, 2021.